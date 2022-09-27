Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion.
It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
“It’s going to be a tremendous asset for the schools and school aged kids playing sports in Columbus,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for October 15.
A Muscogee County School District representative tells us soon after the ribbon cutting, the complex will begin hosting games.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.