Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion.

It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.

“It’s going to be a tremendous asset for the schools and school aged kids playing sports in Columbus,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for October 15.

A Muscogee County School District representative tells us soon after the ribbon cutting, the complex will begin hosting games.

