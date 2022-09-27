Opelika Sportsplex to host 10th annual Senior Health Fair

Business Break
he Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center is hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource...
he Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center is hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center is hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair.

The event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 4, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

This event brings together service and resource providers so that seniors and their caregivers can gather information relevant to their current stage in life or plan for the future as they age.

“It is important for adults to feel empowered as they navigate the aging process,” said Valeri White, SportsPlex adult activities coordinator. “We want to give them the knowledge to advocate for their own needs and be aware of the resources our community has available to them.”

This year’s event will provide a multitude of on-site free services for seniors including:

  • The Southern Union State Community College Nursing Program will be performing blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol checks and hemoglobin screenings.
  • The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) Cancer Center will be doing men’s Prostrate-Specific Antigen (PSA) bloodwork to screen for prostate cancer.
  • Kindred at Home will perform balance tests to assess static balance and postural stability
  • The Lions Club will provide vision screenings to look for potential vision loss and eye disorders
  • Bubba’s Medicine Shop will be providing flu shots
  • Lee Russell Council of Governments will offer dementia screening
  • Lee County Sherriff’s Office will register participants for the Yellow Dot Program
  • Better Bodies Massage will be doing chair massages

This year’s health and resource fair will also provide a wide variety of vendors that will help educate seniors and allow them to shop for providers at one location including:

  • Home health providers
  • Assisted living providers
  • Hospice care providers
  • Insurance providers
  • Healthcare providers
  • Vision providers
  • Rehabilitation providers
  • Community health resources
  • Advocacy groups
  • Volunteer opportunities

This health fair is free and open to the public and will provide access to numerous free services to adults ages 55 and older.

