Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate escapes from Georgia State Patrol custody on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
Allan Brown
Former Columbus officer arrested on sexual misconduct charges
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
Officer saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Democrats unveil spending bill to finance gov’t, aid Ukraine
A graphic shows the location of Nord Stream pipeline 1.
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea
The Danish Defense Command has released video of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream in...
Video appears to show gas leak in Baltic Sea (no sound)
The Auburn Public Library is inviting the public to partake in a variety of ‘spooktacular’...
Auburn Public Library to host ‘spooktacular’ events in October
After two long weeks, Anthony Graziani and his service dog Daisy have been reunited.
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says