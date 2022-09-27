Business Break
Watching Ian Closely; Impacts Minimal in Chattahoochee Valley

Derek’s Forecast!
As of 5pm Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a category three hurricane with winds of 120 mph, and a...
As of 5pm Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a category three hurricane with winds of 120 mph, and a movement to the north at 10 mph.(WBTV)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian continues to head toward the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane while our local weather stays nice. For Wednesday and Thursday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Conditions will stay breezy around here through Saturday, and we might see winds gusting between 25 and 35 miles per hour Thursday through Saturday. That could be enough to knock down some dead tree limbs, but that’s about the only ‘major’ impact I’m expecting from Ian. As the storm moves inland and turns north, it may spread some rain across the area going into Friday afternoon or evening and Saturday, but it shouldn’t be a widespread situation nor should it cause any flooding concerns. Highs for the weekend will hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. I think we’ll dry things out again by Sunday and into next week with temperatures warming back up to the mid 80s by the middle and end of next week with dry conditions expected. As always, we’ll keep you updated on any change with Ian and any changes to our local forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

