1 man injured after home invasion on Ginger Circle in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after a home invasion on Ginger Circle - leaving one man injured.

On September 28, at approximately 2 a.m., Troup County deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Ginger Circle in regards to a person who had been shot.

Once deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The male received medical treatment on scene and was transported to a Columbus area hospital.

Investigators were contacted and it was determined that 36-year-old Chadwick David Lyons forced his way into the home on Ginger Circle. The home owner heard the male talking inside the home and confronted him with a handgun and fired a single shot toward the Lyons, striking him at which point he fled from the home and ran toward a different home on Ginger Circle.

The other home owners on Ginger Circle were woken up to Lyons banging on their door. They called 911 and also attempted to render aid to Lyons. Deputies and emergency personnel arrived a short time later and took over medical care.

During the shooting investigation, officials determined that vehicles were illegally entered two different locations and they believe that Lyons entered those vehicles before breaking into the home on Ginger Circle.

This investigation is on-going and charges are still being determined.

