Battle of the Tigers: Auburn to play LSU Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will host the LSU Tigers Saturday evening.

Both teams are 3-1 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.