Columbus crime prevention program money at work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Homicides in the Fountain City are down 45% right now compared to this time last year: - a number, the mayor says, is lower thanks in part to the city’s Crime Prevention Program.

It’s a program that distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits in the area working to combat violence.

Back in 2008, Columbus’s Crime Prevention Program was established.

Just this year, $750,000 was distributed among several different non-profits from the city’s Local Option Sales Tax fund.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams caught up with the non-profit “Men Act This Way” to find out how that money is being put to work.

“I’ve learned how to be a respectful and honorable man in the future once we grown up to be... men,” Andrew Anderson, mentee of ‘Men Act This Way’ said.

Fourth and 5th grade students Andrew Anderson, Jayden Grier and Cameron Griggs are all involved in the group ‘Men Act This Way’ which is a nonprofit that’s working to build character in young boys, increase academics and help them become productive citizen’s of society for the past eight years.

Keith Mitchell, Executive Director of the group explained mentorship through discipline not only affects the young boys today... but also as they transition into manhood: “The program by design builds in other activities like field trips. I offer tennis golf and chess. We have a community garden component. We have a business component. We have a partner that comes in a teaches business skills and also a tutoring component.”

Reese Road Leadership Academy Principal Katrina Long said she can see firsthand the positive feedback from the group.

“If you look at the data, trends show that in third grade you can predict futures of our students,” Long explained. “What we can do is instill in them and give them positive things to look forward to, giving them an avenue out that they may not live in or not have the opportunity in their living environment so we can change some of their outcomes.”

More than 75% of the Crime prevention program’s money goes toward youth. Mayor Skip Henderson explains the importance of this focus.

“It does take a community approach,” Henderson said. “If we’re not all focused on the same thing, and that’s providing opportunities, jobs and education for our young people, then we’re going to have to continue to deal with crime.”

A total of 39 different non-profits aimed at preventing crime were awarded money this year:

American Youth Arts Society – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance Grant agreement with American Youth Arts Society for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Better Work – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Better Work for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Boyz 2 Men – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Boys 2 Men for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Boys and Girls Club – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Boy and Girls Club for $10,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Building Wellness – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Building Wellness for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Children 1st – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Children 1st for $10,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Columbus Community Center – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Columbus Community Center for $20,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Columbus Dream Center – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Columbus Dream Center for $17,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Columbus Museum – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Columbus Museum for $5,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Columbus Scholars – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Columbus Scholars for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Columbus Technical College – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with CTC for $55,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

CORTA – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with CORTA for $20,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

CSO – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with CSO for $5,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

East Carver Soccer – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with East Carver Soccer for $20,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Easter Seals – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Easter Seals for $10,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Flourishing Ladies – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Flourishing Ladies for $40,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Focus Program – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Focus Program for $30,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Girls Inc. – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Girls Inc. for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Hope Harbour – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Hope Harbour for $13,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Legitimation Station – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Legitimation Station for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Liberty Theatre – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Liberty Theatre for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Literacy Alliance – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Literacy Alliance for $20,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Micah’s Promise – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Micah’s Promise for $20,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

New Birth Outreach – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with New Birth Outreach for $20,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

NFOAAYA – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with NFOAAY for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Omega Lambda – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Omega Lambda for $20,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Open Door – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Open Door for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Overflo – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Overflo for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Protege Project – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Protege Project for $10,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Right from the Start – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Right from the Start for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Second Chance Works – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Second Chance Works for $50,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Springer – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Springer for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

STEAM – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with STEAM for $10,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Truth Springs – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Truth Springs for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Turn Around Columbus – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Turn Around Columbus for $25,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Whole Person/ I am Her – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with I am Her for $10,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Whole Person/ Men Act This Way – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Whole Person – Men Act This Way for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Young Life – A resolution and contract authorizing a request to enter into a Local Assistance grant agreement with Young Life for $15,000 in Crime Prevention Grant funds.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.