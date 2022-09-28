Georgia Power proposes 12% rate increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I think it’s inappropriate for you guys to raise this thing every time I turn around. That’s inappropriate behavior,” says an angry customer over a proposed rate increase.

“I do know there are a lot of people who are unable to pay their utility bills,” says a church leader who opposes the rate hike. “Don’t raise my rates,” says another customer opposing the increase.

This was the scene Tuesday when several Georgia residents and Georgia Power customers near and far traveled to Atlanta to address the Georgia Public Service Commission.

The hearing is over a proposed 12% hike in rates by the time we reach the year 2025.

According to a spokesperson for the company, it’s a proposal that can happen every three years.

“First, we have a long-term planning process that we go through every three years as well, it’s the integrated resource plan, which is another six months, which details on what kind of resources what we will need when it comes to servicing customers, not just for the next three years but for the next 20 years,” says John Kraft, spokesperson Georgia Power.

Those resources, he says, are very detailed and aren’t free.

“Now, with this new plan, we propose another 7 billion dollars, of investments in our energy grid, in transforming our energy production over the next three years and providing to make sure we continue serving our customers with the energy they expect and deserve,” says John Kraft, spokesperson Georgia Power. But people who addressed the commission say with the rising cost of inflation, gas and other bills hearing a 12% increase every time you cut on a light, plug in your cell phone, or turn on your tv is too much.

“You try hard not to cry when the lights are off. My lights got cut off during the pandemic, by the way, not once but three times. If you raise my rates, how am I going to make it,” says a woman frustrated over the rate increase.

