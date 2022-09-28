Man arrested for threatening Russell County Circut Court judge
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Special Tactics and Response team arrested a man after threatening a circuit court judge.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, deputies executed a search warrant in Phenix City for Franklin Lamar Claridy.
Authorities say Claridy allegedly left threatening messages to a Russell County Circuit Court Judge.
Claridy is charged with terroristic threats.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.