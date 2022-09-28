Man arrested for threatening Russell County Circut Court judge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Special Tactics and Response team arrested a man after threatening a circuit court judge.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, deputies executed a search warrant in Phenix City for Franklin Lamar Claridy.

Authorities say Claridy allegedly left threatening messages to a Russell County Circuit Court Judge.

Claridy is charged with terroristic threats.

