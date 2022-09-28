Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more.

According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,

60 traffic stops performed

4 stolen vehicles recovered

21 warrants cleared

8 criminal arrests

2 firearms seized

1 captured escaped inmate

The patrols were done between Sept. 23 - 26.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.