RushSouth Whitewater 2022 IFC Kayak World Cup in Columbus this week

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting this week - you may start to see throws of visitors coming into the Fountain City for RushSouth - two qualifying World Cup kayak competitions.

The first round will take place from October 3-5. The second round will be October 7-9. Training is on October 1 and 2 - set aside for competitors. This all bringing a big economic impact to the Fountain City.

”Not just the competition but also an outdoor festival on October 7th and 8th,” said Tracey Green, Director of Uptown Columbus. “We’re expecting a great turnout. We have hotels booked. We have a huge opportunity for the community to come out and show their support.”

One hundred different athletes are competing, and 16 different countries will be represented - it’s the first time Columbus has hosted a kayaking event of this caliber.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

