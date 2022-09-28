Business Break
Smiths Station City Council honors deputy injured on job in Oct. 2021

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A tribute to recognize a local law enforcement official was held at the Smiths Station City Council.

Tyron Ponds was shot last October after pulling over a motorcycle in Beauregard.

Ponds said it took him nine months to recover.

He was recognized for his dedication to the job with the James Anderson Award.

Deputy Ponds credited his wife for helping him through a difficult time and his fellow deputies for their support.

The James Anderson Award is given in remembrance of the Lee County deputy who died while on the job.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

