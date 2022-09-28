The Valley Staying Clear of Ian Impacts as Landfall is Near

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian is hours away from making landfall in Southwest Florida, and the current forecasted track for Ian has moved the Chattahoochee Valley out of the cone. This means our area should not be expecting major or minimal impacts from this storm. The most Ian has to offer for the Valley at this point in time is a few light showers Friday and Saturday, along with wind gusts up to 35 mph the next few days. This is great news for us as it means we will be staying on this trend of nice, cool, dry weather we have seen the past couple of days. Forecasted highs are anticipated to continue to drop until we reach the low 70s on Saturday before things warm up once again. Partly cloudy conditions are expected to stay with us for the foreseeable future as well.

