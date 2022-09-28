Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Inmate escapes from Georgia State Patrol custody on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Ga. State Patrol searching for suspect after escaping custody on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Police presence on 35th Street
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus

Latest News

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
FILE - Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with...
Report: LIV Golf nearing deal to buy TV time on FS1
Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center...
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred