Windy but Dry Weather Ahead This Week & Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian has made landfall on the western coast of Florida as expected, but impacts local remain limited to breezy conditions. Winds may gust 20-30 mph now through Saturday, but no rain is expected in our area as the outer rain bands of Ian will remain well to our north and east. We will look for highs to stay in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine through Sunday as we deal with some high, thin clouds circulating around what will be left of Ian. As we transition into next week, we expect that mix of sun and clouds to continue with highs climbing back to the low to mid 80s - which is more along the lines of average for this time of year. We don’t have any rain chances in our local forecast for the next 9 days.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

