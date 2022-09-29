Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday evening.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy died in a farm accident in a rural area of Wisconsin Wednesday night, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the child was hit and run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on the farm.

A skid steer is a piece of construction equipment primarily used for digging, lifting and moving materials around a site.

First responders provided emergency medical care, but the boy died from his injuries at the scene.

The death is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Police presence on 35th Street
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus
Police lights.
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
FAFSA
College student aid enrollment starts October 1
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass.
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?