Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Back the Blue holds golf tournament in Columbus

Golf, courtesy: MGN
Golf, courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several public, private and nonprofit organizations joined together to tee off for the Back the Blue Golf Tournament.

It was the inaugural year for the event at Bull Creek Golf course.

The organization not only supports police officers but also first responders.

For organizers, they say they hope it benefits every single officer and emergency responder in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“This is our first annual golf tournament, a tremendous success, and people have been saying to us, they have been looking for away to give back.”

The co-founder also says every penny collected goes to the police, fire and EMS throughout the area.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Deondre Snipes
Traffic stop leads to drug bust on 35th St. in Columbus
Police lights.
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Fire off Victory Drive in Columbus
Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus
Inflation affecting local pumpkin patches and stores
All Dogs Come from Heaven, a dog rescue in Amelia, fills a truck with food and pet supplies for...
Big Dog Ranch Rescue needing supplies, donations for pets in Hurricane Ian
Recovered stolen vehicles in Muscogee County
Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus