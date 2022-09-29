Back the Blue holds golf tournament in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several public, private and nonprofit organizations joined together to tee off for the Back the Blue Golf Tournament.

It was the inaugural year for the event at Bull Creek Golf course.

The organization not only supports police officers but also first responders.

For organizers, they say they hope it benefits every single officer and emergency responder in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“This is our first annual golf tournament, a tremendous success, and people have been saying to us, they have been looking for away to give back.”

The co-founder also says every penny collected goes to the police, fire and EMS throughout the area.

