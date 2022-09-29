Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Beauregard Elementary School custodian has been arrested on over 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

On September 27, Lee County investigators and Alabama State Bureau of Investigations division joined forces to implement multiple search warrants in Lee Co. regarding exploitation of children under the age of 18.

On September 28, investigators found that one of the suspects was a custodian at Beauregard Elementary School. 33-year-old Matthew Adams Hammock was taken into custody at the school without incident.

Investigators collected a cell phone from Hammock at that time and were able to confirm multiple images of child pornography that had been downloaded from the internet. A search warrant was conducted at Hammock’s home where multiple digital devices were obtained.

During the search through Hammock’s digital devices, investigators were able to locate multiple images depicting nude children under 12 years of age.

Hammock has since been charged with 41 counts of possession of child pornography. Hammock is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $410,000 bond.

Police say there has been no evidence that would suggest Beauregard Elementary School or any of the students were depicted in any of the photos.

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted searches in all of the bathrooms at the school and found no recording devices.

More charges are expected and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

