Big Dog Ranch Rescue needing supplies, donations for pets in Hurricane Ian

All Dogs Come from Heaven, a dog rescue in Amelia, fills a truck with food and pet supplies for...
All Dogs Come from Heaven, a dog rescue in Amelia, fills a truck with food and pet supplies for pet owners affected by the deadly Kentucky flood.(WXIX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Dog Ranch Rescue will be heading to areas hit by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast to provide pet supplies to those struggling with the aftermath.

Supplies of food and crates will be sent to the region’s pet-friendly hurricane shelters and animal rescues, additionally, endangered dogs will be brought back to safety at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

The Ranch is asking for the public to help by donating wet or dry dog and cat food, blankets and crates.

Supplies and donations are needed now so that transport trucks can be loaded with food to expedite emergency deliveries to pet-friendly evacuation shelters and damaged animal rescues. I

If you’d like to donate, click HERE.

