Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.

According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge.

Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County.

Today, Gray’s attorney told the judge that his client has been in jail since 2015 and since he had just recently received the case, he would need more time to prepare for trial. Meaning his client would be forced to remain in jail for even longer.

Gray is facing both federal and state charges. Both federal and state prosecutors are looking to give him life in prison or the death penalty.

The state argued that Gray is not only a flight risk, but a risk to re-offending if released.

Bond was denied and a trial date has not yet been set.

