Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.
Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.

According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge.

Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County.

Today, Gray’s attorney told the judge that his client has been in jail since 2015 and since he had just recently received the case, he would need more time to prepare for trial. Meaning his client would be forced to remain in jail for even longer.

Gray is facing both federal and state charges. Both federal and state prosecutors are looking to give him life in prison or the death penalty.

The state argued that Gray is not only a flight risk, but a risk to re-offending if released.

Bond was denied and a trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Police presence on 35th Street
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus
Police lights.
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Tropical storm Ian and football
WATCH: High school football preview, latest schedule changes
INTERVIEW: Empty the Shelter event to take place
INTERVIEW: Empty the Shelter event to take place
Big Dog Ranch Rescue needing supplies, donations for pets in Hurricane Ian
Big Dog Ranch Rescue needing supplies, donations for pets in Hurricane Ian
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020