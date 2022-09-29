Business Break
Clear Skies are the Story as Tropical Storm Ian Avoids the Chattahoochee Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian is no more but Tropical Storm Ian is back. Tropical Storm Ian has almost made its way off the coast of east Florida into the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall once again as a tropical storm on the South Carolina Coast. This being said, the Valley still remains unaffected from Ian, has granted us beautiful conditions the past few days.  Today, expect highs to reach the mid 70s and the dry and partly cloudy skies to hang around.  It will be breezier these next couple days as we are feeling the winds of Ian in the area, but these are not a serious concern. These conditions are anticipated to be the forecast here in the Chattahoochee Valley for the next 9 days.  Going into the weekend the mornings will start cool in the upper 50s and warm to the upper 70s in the evening.  The humidity is still nowhere to be found either, so the early mornings may have a little more of a slight chill starting your day.  Like I mentioned, the forecast does not have much change so next week will be very similar to the past couple days, with the expectation that at the end of next week highs could return to the low 80s.

