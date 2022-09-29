Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Sumter Co. teacher, coach pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children

Blue turned himself in to authorities
Blue turned himself in to authorities(Sumter Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A former Sumter County School System coach and teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually exploiting students.

William Blue, 48, pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual exploitation of children in Sumter County Superior Court.

Blue was given a total sentence of 40 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison. He was also ordered to have a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Blue was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in March 2021, after a two-month investigation.

The sheriff’s office said parent complaints led to the investigation. Originally, Blue was arrested on several dozen charges related to the sexual exploitation of students.

Blue was an employee of the Sumter County School System for almost 15 years. He worked as a special education teacher and varsity assistant basketball coach.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Police presence on 35th Street
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus
Police lights.
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian
Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian
Tropical storm Ian and football
WATCH: High school football preview, latest schedule changes
Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian
Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian
Thursday Morning Weather On the Go
Thursday Morning Weather On the Go