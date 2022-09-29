Heating Up Ever So Slightly

Business Break
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another beautiful fall day across the Chattahoochee Valley this afternoon, with more cool nights ahead. Tomorrow afternoon we will continue to bump those high temps up just a little bit to the upper 70s with nice clear skies sticking around. Things will continue to be a bit breezy thanks to tropical storm Ian passing to our north, but by Saturday the winds should die down. Heading into your weekend temperatures remain constant in the upper 70s/low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s! A little below average but a nice change from the heat of summer. We expect conditions to remain mostly dry over the weekend, so no worries for those afternoon tailgates or other fall activities you have planned. Moving on into the next work week, conditions remain beautiful and fall like. Mostly clear skies every day with temperatures continuing to top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Low temperatures will also stay consistent with readings in the mid to upper 50s every night. Enjoy this fall weather while it’s here! You never know when the heat might rear its head again...

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

