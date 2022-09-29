Inflation affecting local pumpkin patches and stores

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s crisp fall weather is a reminder that Halloween and festivals are not too far away. But you should be prepared to pay more for some of your annual traditions potentially.

The costs of transporting produce like pumpkins are increasing, leaving small business owners in a difficult position this fall.

Pumpkin season is upon us as October is right around the corner. Unfortunately, as inflation continues to not only affect gas, food, and clothing, but it may affect your holiday traditions.

Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch in Salem told me this year they will be keeping admissions the same at 12 dollars but will have to increase their pumpkins and concession sales a little due to inflation.

Jack O Lantern Lane Pumpkin Patch in LaFayette announced the business will not be opening its pumpkin patch this year due to the increase in living and product cost over the last few months and would instead not increase prices for customers.

Owner of Napier’s Produce, Patricia Gaspard, said her business plans charge less for pumpkins this year compared to 2021 to retain customers. However, she is expecting a loss in profits.

“Us as a local small business, we really can’t compete with Walmart or box stores prices. We had to kind of make a decision on whether we wanted to lower our prices and make less this year or loose customers,” said Gaspard.

Gaspard said they would be charging local pumpkin patches a little more due to fuel costs from transporting the pumpkins from a local farmer in Michigan to Georgia.

“I think 18-20 percent increase is what we looked at this year. We were a little surprised. I thought it was going to go up. I just didn’t know it was going to be that dramatic in the price increase,” said Gaspard.

To keep the spirits high during these challenging times, Napiers is having its fall harvest festival with free admission and pumpkin painting, games, candy and more. The dates are listed below:

October 1st & 2nd from11 a.m. to 5p.m.

October 7th, 8th & 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 21st, 22nd and 23rd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.