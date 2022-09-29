Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Inflation affecting local pumpkin patches and stores

(Cherri Gavin / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s crisp fall weather is a reminder that Halloween and festivals are not too far away. But you should be prepared to pay more for some of your annual traditions potentially.

The costs of transporting produce like pumpkins are increasing, leaving small business owners in a difficult position this fall.

Pumpkin season is upon us as October is right around the corner. Unfortunately, as inflation continues to not only affect gas, food, and clothing, but it may affect your holiday traditions.

Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch in Salem told me this year they will be keeping admissions the same at 12 dollars but will have to increase their pumpkins and concession sales a little due to inflation.

Jack O Lantern Lane Pumpkin Patch in LaFayette announced the business will not be opening its pumpkin patch this year due to the increase in living and product cost over the last few months and would instead not increase prices for customers.

Owner of Napier’s Produce, Patricia Gaspard, said her business plans charge less for pumpkins this year compared to 2021 to retain customers. However, she is expecting a loss in profits.

“Us as a local small business, we really can’t compete with Walmart or box stores prices. We had to kind of make a decision on whether we wanted to lower our prices and make less this year or loose customers,” said Gaspard.

Gaspard said they would be charging local pumpkin patches a little more due to fuel costs from transporting the pumpkins from a local farmer in Michigan to Georgia.

“I think 18-20 percent increase is what we looked at this year. We were a little surprised. I thought it was going to go up. I just didn’t know it was going to be that dramatic in the price increase,” said Gaspard.

To keep the spirits high during these challenging times, Napiers is having its fall harvest festival with free admission and pumpkin painting, games, candy and more. The dates are listed below:

  • October 1st & 2nd from11 a.m. to 5p.m.
  • October 7th, 8th & 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • October 21st, 22nd and 23rd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Deondre Snipes
Traffic stop leads to drug bust on 35th St. in Columbus
Police lights.
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Deondre Snipes
Traffic stop leads to drug bust on 35th St. in Columbus
Ja'Keem Carter
Man arrested in Americus on multiple warrants, added charges
Tropical storm Ian and football
WATCH: High school football preview, latest schedule changes
Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015