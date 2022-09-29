Business Break
Man arrested in Americus on multiple warrants, added charges

Ja'Keem Carter
Ja'Keem Carter(Sumter County)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants in Sumter County, authorities say.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sept. 22, Ja’Keem Carter was arrested after a warrant execution at 118 East Lester Street in Americus.

The search warrant was conducted on the home for drugs and firearms. Officials say the search revealed the following,

  • Glock Model 19 9mm pistol containing a device to make it full automatic
  • Springfield Armory Saint Pistol .223 pistol
  • Over two ounces of marijuana
  • $2,735 in US currency

After Carter was taken into custody, he was additionally charged with the following crime,

  • Violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited (12 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (2 counts)
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm (1 count)
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (1 count)

Along with the GBI, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, US Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted in Carter’s arrest.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation, contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439.

