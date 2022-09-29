Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

MILITARY MATTERS: Doctors Developing New Therapies for War Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries

By Jason Dennis
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WTVM) - Traumatic brain injury or TBI has been more frequently diagnosed in military veterans serving in post 9-11 conflicts. Now, doctors are finding new ways to help vets with those debilitating headaches.

Nearly half a million American servicemen and woman suffered PTSD after the wars in Afghanistan and Iran. Memory loss and headaches still plague Army veteran SPC (Ret) Michael Gatter, 18 years after his 3 traumatic brain injuries during deployment in Iraq.

“Somebody had taken an explosive satchel and threw it on top of the vehicle, and it detonated,” Gatter described.

After that, his military vehicle swerved to avoid a runaway truck, rolled over, suspending him in mid-air.

He said, next “I unbuckled my harness and when I unbuckled, it came head-first down on the driver’s hatch.”

Finally, a tank hatch knocked Gatter in the head. Those three incidents triggered 20 years of debilitating headaches and memory loss. That is until he participated in a groundbreaking cognitive behavioral study conducted by UT Health San Antonio.

It’s called cognitive behavioral therapy for headache, or CBTH. Researchers modified psychotherapy treatment traditionally used for migraine sufferers.

“Not only did we see better headache outcomes from this headache treatment, which was sort of expected, we showed PTSD improvements that were comparable to a gold standard PTSD treatment,” Dr. Don McGeary said.

During therapy, trained clinical psychologists taught vets to prevent their headache triggers, manage stress, and re-engage in daily activities.

“It really helps them cope better,” Dr. McGeary added.

“My mission is helping my veteran community. What I like to do is everything I learn, I pass on,” SPC (Ret) Gatter said.

Dr. McGeary and his colleagues developed this therapy by modifying a previous migraine study and hope to do this again in a larger trial at multiple military and VA sites around the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Inmate escapes from Georgia State Patrol custody on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Ga. State Patrol searching for suspect after escaping custody on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Police presence on 35th Street
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus

Latest News

Georgia ranks No. 1 for business; Kemp visits area to discuss economy
Bill proposed to eliminate first 3 mental healthcare copays for vets
Preparing your home for hurricane season
MILITARY MATTERS: Doctors Developing New Therapies for War Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries
MILITARY MATTERS: Doctors Developing New Therapies for War Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries