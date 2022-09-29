Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian also displacing animals in Florida - including the animals in shelters.

That’s why Paws Humane Society in Columbus has stepped in to help our neighboring state by taking in animals from several Florida animal rescue shelters.

The organization has partnered with Florida Urgent Rescue and took in 39 animals who arrived late Tuesday.

Staff at Paws Humane say it’s the organizations duty to make sure their partners and the animals they help are safe from the storm.

“A lot of the animals there are kept in outdoor shelters,” said Josh McQuien with Paws Humane Society. “So, obviously flood waters are a huge danger, debris and stuff is another issue that can be a huge danger to the animals.”

Out of the 39 animals who traveled from various counties - 23 kittens, 10 cats and 2 dogs including one dog with 3 day old puppies need your help.

Paws Humane is asking for the community to step in as the organization needs your donations to offset costs.

They also need fosters to get these animals into area homes. For more information, click HERE.

