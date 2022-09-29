Preparing your home for hurricane season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Preparing for severe weather can help you reduce any damage to your home -- it may only take one storm to cause severe damage to your home.

Heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds are expected to head our way as the heart of Hurricane season begins.

“Preparedness goes a long way, being prepared knowing what’s out there, knowing what could happen, preparedness is key.”

Take a look around your house and take good notes of the condition it’s in before a storm approaches.

“One of the easy things we can all do is make a home inventory of all our things. It’s good not only for hurricanes but all kinds of severe weather. If you happen to have damage and you have some damage inside your home and those have to be replaced, you have a good record that can make the claims process really easy.”

“People prepare for things inside their home every day, but it’s thinking outside the box a little bit of how we can better prepare.”

Check your Gutters, seal gaps and cracks, trim your trees, and tidy up outdoors and secure any items like lawn furniture and trampolines that could easily blow away.

“Make sure everything is well sealed and closed, you want to keep the outside of that building or home in as much tact as you can, don’t let that water in. Wind and rain can find weak spots so don’t let it in.”

If you have garage doors, Dr. Ian Giammanco of Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety says it’s important they are serviced before inclement weather.

“We see a lot of roof damage that happens from a lot of failed garage doors, one that may have been left open and it actually starts pushing up and out.”

Here is what can happen if last-minute changes are not made based on studies from the Insurance Institute.

In the Fountain City and across the valley, we prepare for the less intense energy from tropical storms, but it’s helpful to be ready.

“Being inland, it’s not so much a storm surge and things that deal with the hurricane, we always encourage everyone to have an emergency kit to put together, so that if you do have to leave for some reason you can grab it quickly and go.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.