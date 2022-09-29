Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Proposed “do not sell my data” bill could be key for domestic violence survivors

The Federal Trade Commission notes the lack of a general federal privacy statute to regulate personal data.
By Molly Martinez and Natalie Grim
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Data brokers are services that collect, compile and sell your personal data. They can be used for anything from targeted ads to targeted violence. That’s according to domestic abuse advocates like Erica Olsen, from the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

“You have these companies who collect loads and loads of personal information about people, and they make it available for a cheap price,” Olsen said.

Olsen applauds the Federal Trade Commission for the work it’s done so far to regulate data brokers. But the FTC admits what they can do is limited.

“In the U.S., we don’t have a general federal privacy statute, unlike other countries,” said Bob Schoshinski, assistant director of the FTC’s Division of Privacy and Identity Protection. “And so sort of the work that we do in this area is mostly enforcement.

That puts the issue of data privacy in the hands of the survivor. Most data brokers have a way for consumers to opt out, but not without handing over more information digitally or over the phone.

Dr. Thomas Kadri from the University of Georgia School of Law describes that process as frustrating, invasive and time consuming. He thinks action from Congress is needed.

A bill from Senators Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) could be the start. It’s called the DELETE Act. It would create a centralized system for data deletion across all data brokers.

“We have do not call,” said Cassidy. “So why don’t we have do not sell my my data?”

“We’re working in a bipartisan way, working across the aisle,” said Ossoff.

The bill is moving through committee, and the senators say they’re committed to getting it passed.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Police presence on 35th Street
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus
Police lights.
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.
National Voter Registration Day works to help more people cast their ballots
prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
Drafted legislation creates mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Herschel Walker, Sen. Raphael Warnock agree to Oct. 14 Savannah debate