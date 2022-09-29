Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Study: Drinking coffee daily could lead to longer lifespan

FILE - A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.
FILE - A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.(Pixabay/MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests two or three cups of coffee a day could lead to a longer life.

According to the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, people who drink coffee had increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 449,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69.

The benefits were there whether the person enjoyed ground, instant or even decaffeinated coffee.

Researchers say the lowest risks were found in those who consume four to five cups a day of ground coffee, along with those who enjoyed two to three cups a day of instant coffee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Inmate escapes from Georgia State Patrol custody on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Ga. State Patrol searching for suspect after escaping custody on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Police presence on 35th Street
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season,...
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
Georgia ranks No. 1 for business; Kemp visits area to discuss economy
MILITARY MATTERS: Doctors Developing New Therapies for War Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries
MILITARY MATTERS: Doctors Developing New Therapies for War Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park...
Police: 3-year-old girl dies after tree branch falls on camper in ‘freak accident’