Another Cool and Dry Weekend Ahead for the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cool start to the morning this Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s this evening along with partly cloudy conditions. Today and tomorrow will be a bit breezy but that will lighten up Saturday evening. Speaking of the weekend, the weather is going to be near perfect for college football, with temperatures in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies, and very low humidity. Looking ahead into next week, there’s very little change to the forecast as we will have partly cloudy skies, and our high temperatures are flirting with the low 80s and lows staying in the upper 50s. There is no rain forecasted for the next 9 days either and this is a contributing factor to the low dewpoints we will have next week.

