Columbus Memory Center shares breakthrough clinical Alzheimer’s results

By Amaya Graham
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 7 million Americans, ages 65 and up, are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a concern for many of our parents and grandparents.

This week, medicine producers Eisai and Biogen announced positive topline results from their latest clinical trial of an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody for treating Alzheimer’s.

Charles Clegg says he is overjoyed that he decided to participate. Clegg says after seeing people diagnosed around the same time as he lose their fight to Alzheimer’s, he wants people not to be afraid of clinical trials.

“48 hours ago medical history was made,” says Dr. Liss

This trial is happening in the Chattahoochee Valley at the Columbus Memory Center.

Dr. Liss says this is a major breakthrough. Lecanemab, a drug candidate for Alzheimer’s disease, slowed the progression of the brain-wasting disease by 27% for people in the clinical trial.

Dr. Liss says this collection of drugs is a monoclonal antibody changing healthcare as we know it.

“We finally have shown that by manipulating the brains content of a protein called beta-amyloid that we can slow down the disease this is a brand-new door that’s being opened for all of us who worry about this disease, and all of us should worry about this disease,”said Dr. Liss

74-year-old Charles Clegg says he did not mind being the guinea pig for this trial.

“If it’s to help someone or will have someone, that’s why I lord sent me here like I told Dr. Liss I’m a Christian, it doesn’t bother me if it works or if it didn’t work Ima be with the Lord anyway.”

His Wife Carol, who witnessed the changes the medicine made...says this clinical trial allowed their family more of an important thing...time together.

“His memory was sharper. He could remember things better, communicated with me and the family better for where he was at point A to where we went to you could tell a difference.”

Dr. Liss says having representation of every race is also very important regarding results and research in clinical trials. In addition, he wants people of color to know that the Columbus memory center is a safe place.

For people ages 65 and up, Dr. Liss says it’s essential to check their cognitive ability annually.

That can be done at the Columbus memory center for free.

