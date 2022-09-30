Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

Dennis Cleveland Thompson, known as Landon, appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, September 30, and is being charged with the following:

6 charges of sexual exploitation of children

11 charges of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance

6 charges of knowingly using/installing a device to observe/record underneath or through an individual’s clothing

Thompson is being held without bond on all charges of sexual exploitation of children and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

Bond for all six counts of knowingly using/installing a device to observe/record underneath or through an individual’s clothing is set for a total of $30,000. A condition of his bond is to stay away from all victims.

According to The Animal Farm Co-owner Hudson Terrell, Thompson has been removed from the restaurant and is not involved with the business.

The restaurant released a statement on Facebook that says the following:

The Animal Farm Statement (Source: The Animal Farm)

Terrell says he is eternally grateful for all 26 employees for deciding to stick with The Animal Farm after hearing news of Thompson.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.