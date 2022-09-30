Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom

A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden...
A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

Dennis Cleveland Thompson, known as Landon, appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, September 30, and is being charged with the following:

  • 6 charges of sexual exploitation of children
  • 11 charges of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance
  • 6 charges of knowingly using/installing a device to observe/record underneath or through an individual’s clothing

Thompson is being held without bond on all charges of sexual exploitation of children and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

Bond for all six counts of knowingly using/installing a device to observe/record underneath or through an individual’s clothing is set for a total of $30,000. A condition of his bond is to stay away from all victims.

According to The Animal Farm Co-owner Hudson Terrell, Thompson has been removed from the restaurant and is not involved with the business.

The restaurant released a statement on Facebook that says the following:

The Animal Farm Statement
The Animal Farm Statement(Source: The Animal Farm)

Terrell says he is eternally grateful for all 26 employees for deciding to stick with The Animal Farm after hearing news of Thompson.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

Latest News

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Electronic bingo to shut down in Lowndes, Macon counties after Alabama Supreme Court ruling
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday on Saturday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives an update on Sept. 30, 2022, on the state's response to Ian.
Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but is ready to help neighbors, Kemp says
Columbus Memory Center shares breakthrough clinical Alzheimer’s results