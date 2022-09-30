Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but is ready to help neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,

“We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said.

From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave an update on the storm, which cut from west to east across the Florida peninsula, then went around Georgia and took aim at South Carolina . Ian is expected to make its second landfall by Friday afternoon near Charleston.

While thankful that Georgia was spared, Kemp said he’d ready to help neighboring states.

“We continue to have folks in Florida who have literally been devastated,” he said. “We’re starting to ask them if they need any of the resources that we have had lined up, and offering that to South Carolina, as well.”

Georgia was ready in case the storm had picked a target in Georgia, Kemp said.

“Even though we were overprepared, the storm underdelivered,” he said. “We stand ready to help our friends and neighbors.”

The Peach State hasn’t been entirely unaffected:

Just a little over 1,000 people across Georgia were without power as of Friday morning – a number Kemp said is very low in a situation like this.

There has been minimal flooding on the coast, and Kemp said leaders believe that could continue throughout the day Friday.

Port operations remain at a standstill while waiting for the storm to pass.

Meanwhile, state highways are seeing normal traffic flows, and the Lanier Bridge in south Georgia has reopened after being closed for a day for safety reasons, Kemp said.

Some Florida residents continue to shelter in Georgia, and “we’re honored to be serving them,” Kemp said, adding that there’s still a lot of capacity in state parks, shelters and hotels.

Also speaking at the news conference was Georgia Emergency Management Director James Stallings, who said the emergency operations center remains at “activation level 1.”

“Georgia has been extremely fortunate, but we are primed and ready to help Florida, South Carolina and possibly North Carolina,” he said.

Adjutant Tom Tom Carden said the Georgia National Guard is expecting deployments to Florida or South Carolina in the aftermath of Ian.

He said troops might be used for to support logistics, transportation, debris removal and possibly security efforts.

“We’re ready to roll when they need us,” Kemp said. “We just need to have the request.”

In South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to offer an update Friday afternoon.

He said Thursday that while the state was ready, he was concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.

Ian “is stronger than some that we’ve had but weaker than others. But the concern is always human error and people taking chances, people driving on the roads when they can’t see the road, trying to go out in a hurry to get medication or to take care of or to do something they could have done before the rain and the wind were upon us and doing it last-minute,” he said. “Whether it’s a hurricane or tropical storm, you need to prepare.”

What’s ahead for South Carolina?

“Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph along the coast and inland areas into the forecast track,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello said. “There’s many other areas in the central and eastern portion of the state possibly seeing gusts of 45 to 60 mph at times. There’s a risk along portions of the central and northern South Carolina coast of hurricane force winds.”

He said those winds will result in downed trees and power lines, along with minor damage to roofs shingles and vinyl siding.

“Perhaps most concerning is the increased threat of storm surge flooding,” Quagliariello said. “Storm surge warnings are now in effect for the entire South Carolina coast.”

The storm surge could be as high as 4 to 6 feet along the southern coast and three to five feet in Georgetown, he said. Charleston’s high tide will roll in at noon, as the storm is already dumping rain and bring a storm surge into the area.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division Executive Director Kim Stenson said residents in low-lying areas, particularly along the coast, should have a plan to move to higher ground

McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday, which allows state agencies to bypass rules and regulations that might otherwise slow responses during an emergency situation. It also allows the state to draw down federal funds from FEMA faster.

He said he had been in contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and said South Carolina is ready to send any supplies this state does not need to help Florida residents recover from the impacts of Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm.

“We’ve prepared and gone through a lot of hurricanes and storms over the years,” McMaster said. “But it’s always, it’s always something that’s unexpected that typically could have been avoided if people thought a little more.”

He said while we can’t stop Mother Nature, “we can take care of ourselves,” which is why they try to sound the alarm so people can be repaired.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it’s closely monitoring Ian and preparing for its potential impact.

“Regardless of whether Ian enters South Carolina as a hurricane or tropical storm, it could have a powerful impact on our state,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the agency. “DHEC has been taking the necessary steps to help limit the extent of those impacts and to protect the health and environment of South Carolina before, during and after the storm.”

DHEC, meanwhile, is expanding the services and hours of its care line beginning today. Staff will be able to answer questions about services interrupted due to Hurricane Ian and general questions about medical needs shelters. The number is 855-472-3432 and it will be open for calls 24/7 until no longer needed.

