‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is out now

The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – “Hocus Pocus 2″ is here!

The highly anticipated sequel began streaming on Disney+ on Friday, just in time for the Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends and get ready to kick off the spooky season!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Alabama inmate's medical records released following public outcry
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus

