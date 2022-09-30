Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Recovered stolen vehicles in Muscogee County
Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus
Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

Latest News

Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker
FILE - A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated...
Russia’s Putin opens signing event to annex parts of Ukraine
Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II,...
STILLS: A first look at King Charles III coins
FILE - Miami Dolphins tight end Gavin Escobar walks off the field at the NFL team's training...
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California