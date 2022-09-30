Business Break
Russell County holds 10th annual special needs rodeo

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Huge smiles and excitement were seen this morning as the 10th annual special needs rodeo took place at Austin Sumbry park.

The rodeo was put on by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Cattleman, where special needs students all around Russell County took part in games, a big lunch and a rodeo show. Sheriff Heath Taylor said it is his favorite time of the year when he sees the kids who never get out enjoy a day dedicated to them.

“The cowboys put on a special show just for them while they’re all in the stands for us, or for me personally, it’s the best day of the year. I think they really look forward to it. They seem to have a lot of fun while they’re out here, and that’s all it takes for me,” says Taylor.

They are also hosting their annual rodeo Friday and Saturday, where gates will open at 4 o’clock at Austin Sumbry park.

