Wonderful Weekend Ahead

weekend
weekend(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve been loving this weather as much as the WTVM weather team has then good news: it’s not going anywhere! Another relatively chilly night in store tonight with temps in the mid 50s and mostly clear skies. Somewhat gusty conditions brought on by hurricane Ian will continue to die out leaving things nice and calm heading into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend - afternoon highs in the low 80s every day and that nice, dry air stays in place! With increasing sun heading into the next work week things will start to heat up just a little bit. We start off the week with similar conditions as the weekend, but by Thursday those mid-80s afternoon highs will make another appearance. Don’t fret though - your pumpkin spice isn’t in jeopardy! Mother nature will bless us with another cold front by next Friday evening, dropping temps again for the next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

