Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood and the suspect in the slayings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers before they found five people dead at two houses in McGregor.

The DPS says he’s also suspected of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natallie Avila, along with next-door neighbors 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Aviles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden...
Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015.
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Troup County vs North Clayton
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from September 28-30
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Georgetown Drive
Columbus Police investigating Friday night shooting
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine