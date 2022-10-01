Business Break
Dry Air Mass = Beautiful Weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Weekend Forecast WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cool start to the morning this Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Don’t worry, today isn’t going to stay too cool, as temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s, along with a mix of sun and clouds today as well. If you really enjoy the conditions we have seen this past week and the weather in store for today, then I have great news for you. There is a dry air mass stretching throughout the southeast that does not seem to be leaving anytime soon. This means for the foreseeable future, the forecast for the Chattahoochee Valley is going to remain dry and no rain is in sight. The most you can expect for the week ahead is temperatures reaching the mid-80s later next week.  However, we may see relief from the mid-80s next Friday with a cold front that will drop the highs a few degrees for next weekend.

