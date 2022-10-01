Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators with the Opelika Police Department are asking anyone with information to call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

