Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting

Opelika police
Opelika police(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators with the Opelika Police Department are asking anyone with information to call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

