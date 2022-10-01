Business Break
Police seek missing Opelika woman last seen 2 weeks ago

Authorities said Rachael Whaley, 35, has been missing since Sept. 16.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities in east Alabama are searching for a missing woman who was last seen two weeks ago at an Opelika restaurant.

According to police, 35-year-old Rachael Whaley was last seen on Sept. 16 wearing a pink outfit at Western Sizzilin’ on Columbus Parkway. She was reportedly picked up around 8 p.m. by a black passenger car with dark tinted windows.

Whaley’s close friends told police her last known whereabouts were in the area of Phenix City and Columbus, Ga.

Anyone with information on Whaley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

