Wow, What Weather!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More chilly nights are in store for the valley, with tonight being no exception. Temperatures back in the low to mid 50s heading out the door tomorrow so again you might want to have a light jacket on you, just in case! Tomorrow afternoon looks to mimic today - mostly clear skies and highs in the low 80s. Heading into the work week it’s really a “rinse and repeat” scenario. The only changes on the way are a few extra clouds around on Monday afternoon and things getting a little warmer by the mid week. Wednesday temperatures reaching back into the mid 80s for some, and by the end of the week we expect to see some upper 80s again. The extra good news though is that the dry air we’ve been seeing is going to hang around a while longer. That does mean this is not a good week to light that burn pile - as fire danger looks to be the main concern. By the weekend another dose of cooler air makes its way down in the form of a dry cold front, so no rain, but temperatures in the 70s again by next weekend!

