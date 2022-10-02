Another Beautiful Day in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today will be a great end to the weekend with temperatures slowly heating back to the low 80s. Low humidity sticks around too so any outdoor activities you have planned will be extra nice! Overnight, you guessed it, temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s. I hope you’re enjoying this fall trend, because heading into the work week it sticks around! Monday and Tuesday will have conditions almost identical to this afternoon, with a few clouds popping up. The only notable change is that heading into the middle and end of the week things start to heat back up a bit. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s by Friday afternoon. But fret not! Come Friday night another cold front makes its way into the valley. This won’t bring much (if any) rain, but will knock afternoon highs back into the 70s for the next weekend and moving into the second week of October.

