Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

ALEA officials said Buchanan was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he later died of his injuries at East Alabama Medical Center.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Lee Road 54, about four miles south of Opelika, according to ALEA.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the wreck.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Georgetown Drive
Columbus Police investigating fatal Friday night shooting
A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden...
Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom
Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus
Theology school suspects plead guilty to fraud in Columbus
Opelika police
Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting
Troup County vs North Clayton
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from September 28-30

Latest News

A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Arrest graphic
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
Animal Farm in Columbus
Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Georgetown Drive
Columbus Police investigating fatal Friday night shooting