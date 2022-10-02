Nice Work Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pleasant fall conditions this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s throughout the valley. For the evening and overnight hours you can expect similar conditions to what we’ve been seeing the past week or so, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s heading out the door. Now looking into the next work week the next two days look almost identical to what we saw this afternoon. The changes come around by Wednesday when things start to heat up a bit. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s and warming to the upper 80s (yikes) by the end of the week. However, the good news is that heading into Friday night/Saturday morning another cold front is headed our way. Now, we will still stay dry as that rolls through, but it will drop afternoon highs back to the mid and upper 70s for that next weekend!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.