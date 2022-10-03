Business Break
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange

(Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an armed robbery at Dollar General in LaGrange.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jmonte Shepard was arrested on Oct. 3 in connection to the incident.

Authorities say deputies were sent to Dollar General on Pyne Road in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and through investigation, it was found that a suspect dressed in all black entered the store demanding money from the cashier and fired two shots in the air.

The suspect ran away from the scene on foot.

Investigators were able to determine what the car looked like by watching footage from another nearby business’ camera, and that information was posted on social media.

Around 2 p.m., someone spotted the vehicle in the 2000 block of West Point Road and called 911.

Deputies found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Shepard was arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no charges have been determined.

