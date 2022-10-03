Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden...
Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Georgetown Drive
Columbus Police investigating fatal Friday night shooting
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
Opelika police
Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting
Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus
Theology school suspects plead guilty to fraud in Columbus

Latest News

Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Woman found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother, cutting out unborn baby
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
LIVE: Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona damage
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting.
Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting