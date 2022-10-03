Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after escaping from Georgia State Patrol’s custody a week ago.

According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes was arrested on Oct. 3 following a traffic stop on Butler Hwy in Talbot County near mile marker 8.

During the stop, Barnes gave the deputy a false name of Jaylyn Hill but could not produce a Georgia ID to confirm.

A deputy patted the suspect down, and Barnes became combative once an ID was found, authorities say.

Barnes was forcefully stopped and placed in cuffs.

Deputies confirmed Barnes’ was the escaped suspect from Georgia State Patrol on Sept. 26 in Columbus.

He was arrested in Talbot County for the following:

Two counts of felony obstruction

Giving false information

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug-related object

Officials say Barnes is also wanted in Muscogee County on multiple felony warrants.

