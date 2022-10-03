Business Break
Fall Mornings Are Here to Stay

Elise’s Forecast
highs
highs
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ah yes, the comforting feeling of sitting on your porch with your coffee with a slight chill in the air... we’ve got more of that ahead this week despite some rather hot afternoons. Tonight some of the clouds from this afternoon will linger but temps will quickly cool off leaving us with that fall feeling heading out the door tomorrow. Tuesday will start off with temps in the 50s and slowly warm back up to the low 80s (almost identical to today!). Wednesday isn’t looking too bad either, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures staying in the low 80s. More dry air should move in by Wednesday too, bringing those overnight lows back to the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the area. Thursday and Friday things start to heat up quite a bit - we will see upper 80s Friday afternoon. Fortunately, some relief is on the way by Friday night. A cold front will move through late Friday/early Saturday and keep highs confined to the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. That will also make for some chilly mornings by Sunday and heading into the next work week!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

